VALDOSTA — Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.
The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings “together hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations,” county officials said in a statement.
“Professionals from all areas affected by legislative decisions should participate in this event, such as those from the business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture and government, to name a few,” Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “It is important to have events such as the Bird Supper that allow local leaders to meet with and become familiar with their legislators and state officials, as both sides benefit from understanding the needs and philosophies of the other and from listening, which ultimately leads to better informed decision making.”
The 2023 event is being held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a “positive impact on the issues affecting our community, region and state,” county officials said. “Community members who want to stay informed on legislative issues are encouraged to visit https://www.legis.ga.gov/.”
“The Bird Supper is a great opportunity for participants to network with legislators face to face during a key time in the current legislative session. I encourage our local community stakeholders to be the voice for our community at this event in Atlanta,” Mayor Scott James Matheson said.Tickets may be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, 327 N. Ashley St., first floor – utility payment window, or at Valdosta City Hall, 216 E. Central Ave. Tickets will be on sale until Wednesday, Jan. 25.
For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick at (229) 671-2491 or City of Valdosta Community Relations & Marketing Manager Sharah Denton at (229) 259-3548. Requests may also be sent tobirdsupper@lowndescounty.com.
