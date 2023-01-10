VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street and Pepsi are collaborating for the inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater, 301 E. Central Ave.
The free community event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, organizers said in a statement.
”The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and much more,” organizers said.
”The City of Valdosta is excited to have this inaugural event at our beautiful Unity Park Amphitheater. This collaboration with Pepsi is just the beginning of what’s to come in Downtown Valdosta,” interim City Manager Richard Hardy said.
Michael Munder with Valdosta Pepsi said the collaboration is one they are proud to host.
”We are excited to not only give back to the community that fuels our business but thrilled to provide some major surprises we believe the community will enjoy,” Munder said.
There will be food truck and vendor opportunities.
”This event is a kick-off for our great year-round events Downtown. For vendors, you can call us at Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577,” Main Street Director Brandie Dame said.
