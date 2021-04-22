Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden is convening a coalition of the willing, the unwilling, the desperate-for-help and the avid-for-money for a two-day summit aimed at rallying the worldâ€™s worst polluters to do more to slow climate change. Bidenâ€™s first task when his virtual summit opens Thursday is to convince the world that the United States is both willing and able isnâ€™t just willing to meet an ambitious new emissions-cutting pledge, but also able. (APPhoto/Evan Vucci)