VALDOSTA – Penelope, a gray and white foster kitten, found her "furever" home Saturday during Jump Into Fall at Recoil Trampoline Park.
The event, which consisted of pet adoptions and microchipping, was held in partnership with Pro Service Staffing and benefitted the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County and Cross Critters Rescue.
It was also held to promote Pro Service Staffing's Be the Good campaign.
Helping Animals
Prior to being adopted by Crystal Cottrell Saturday, Penelope was being fostered by Shannon Macneilly on behalf of the Humane Society.
Cottrell said she shared an instant connection with Penelope.
"She looked very sweet," she said. "She looked very playful at the same time, and then, I picked her up and she just kind of melted like butter right in my arms."
Part of why she chose to get Penelope is so her pet kitten at home, a girl named Techno, could have a playmate.
Though Cottrell was a first-timer, she said she would adopt from the Humane Society again.
"Their mission is saving animals instead of euthanizing them," she said. "The more animals we can save instead of having to put down, the better. God gave us animals to love and to care for and not to harm. That's what the Humane Society does. They love and care for the animals."
Macneilly had been caring for Penelope since she was 3 weeks old. She described the kitten as interactive, feisty and one who likes to cuddle and play fetch.
Penelope was "really sick" when she first went to her foster home, Macneilly said, adding Penelope is now "beautiful and healthy."
She called passing the kitten along to Cottrell bittersweet.
"Every time you foster, you fall in love," Macneilly said. "That's your job is to love the heck out of this critter. You love them. You care for them. You nurture them. They don't come to you in the best condition. ... You have to put a part of yourself in it. You give a part of yourself in it."
Penelope is the second animal Macneilly has fostered for the Humane Society.
She said she receives joy from fostering and would do it again.
The Humane Society has a need for more foster families and volunteers, she said.
"That is the biggest need that we have, right now, because if we don't have a home to pull them out of the shelter to put them into (a home), they have to stay where they're at," Macneilly said, "and they do so much better in an interactive (home) where they're receiving not just their basic needs but the extra special stuff. That's what helps them develop into an adoptable animal."
Jump Into Fall benefitted Cross Critters Rescue, based in Nashville, in a way that allowed dogs to be seen and adopted.
Danielle Cross, Cross Critters owner/operator, said her facility consistently has about 50-100 dogs, mostly living in a shelter environment. She said adoptions are needed so more dogs could be pulled from kill shelters.
Tara Parker, former director of the Humane Society, said events such as Jump Into Fall extends beyond pet adoptions and generates networking between organizations.
Pro Service Staffing is focused on community outreach through its Be the Good campaign, said Shannon Hauser, director of community relations for Pro Service.
'Be the Good'
Be the Good is a way for Pro Service to give back to the community, Aderemi Folarin, company owner, said.
A campaign feature of Be the Good is a scholarship fund for Pro Service employees and volunteers who've worked 520 hours and their children.
Folarin said he connected with Recoil because it provides sufficient access to the people Pro Service desires to reach.
"Just looking at this turnout here, it seems like the community at least ... is here to participate and help us, and we're just so appreciative," he said. "We just want to keep doing it as long as people are interested in coming."
Trent Coggins, owner of Recoil Trampoline Park, called the partnership between he and Folarin natural.
The two plan to host Jump Into Fall annually.
"It's just a great event to kind of give back to the community (and) have some fun while we're doing it," Coggins said.
Valdosta State University ENACTUS and Valdosta High School Health Occupational Students of America were vendors at Jump Into Fall.
To learn about Be the Good, visit proservicestaffing.com/bethegood.
