VALDOSTA – Mahalia A. Jackson seems destined to play Mahalia Jackson.
The Peach State Summer Theatre performer shares the same name as the gospel music legend she plays.
Asked if she feels she was born to play the role, Mahalia A. Jackson said, "My mama knew something when I was born and then I married the right man."
"Mahalia: A Gospel Musical" follows the life of Mahalia Jackson (1911-72), a gospel music legend, who is considered the impetus for gospel blues spreading in Black churches in the 20th century.
She was an inspiration to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., often singing personally to him when he needed motivation or solace. She is credited for urging King to set his prepared speech aside during the March on Washington, when she pushed him to tell the crowds about his dream.
She called out, “Tell them about the dream, Martin!” And he did.
During a photo shoot Wednesday evening, Mahalia A. Jackson stood on the Peach State stage in Sawyer Theatre. She sang low, during a technical discussion about instrumentation. The photographers told the creative team, the instrumentation doesn't matter, no one will hear a song in a still photograph.
Then the music started.
Mahalia A. Jackson lives up to her name.
She stepped into the role, singing T.A. Dorsey's "I'm Going to Live the Life I Sing About in My Songs." Her voice filled the auditorium as she stepped across the stage.
Sawyer Theatre becomes a church.
Mahalia A. Jackson becomes Mahalia Jackson.
Several months ago, when PSST! was casting its three 2023 summer musicals, Hank Rion, Peach State artistic director, called show director/choreographer Katherine LeRoy-Lawson, saying he had not found a person to play the title role in "Mahalia."
LeRoy-Lawson said she had someone possibly in mind – her old friend, Mahalia Allen from college. They performed in plays together, including a memorable experience in "The Wiz," where LeRoy-Lawson recalls the generosity of her friend on stage.
But LeRoy-Lawson said, other than running into her college friend a few years earlier in Atlanta, they had lost contact in the time since college.
LeRoy-Lawson searched for her old friend. She discovered she was still involved in theatre. Then she found her and discovered Mahalia Allen was now Mahalia A. Jackson.
Jackson said she had played Mahalia Jackson several years earlier and had been looking for an opportunity to play her again.
LeRoy-Lawson said audiences can expect "a bio-type, expositiony show" filled with gospel and music and traditional spirituals. Audiences will hear the music she made famous while discovering her life and the influence she had on American history.
LeRoy-Lawson said she is a one-woman theatre crew at nearby South Georgia State College, adding she has enjoyed working with the PSST! creative team.
"I'm used to collaborating with myself," she said, "so, it's been amazing collaborating with this talented team of people."
THE CAST: Mahalia A. Jackson, Braxton Allen, ZaKeyia Lacey, Justin Emmanuel Parker.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Katherine LeRoy-Lawson, director/choreographer; Ashlee Cheyenne Oliver, stage manager; Sarah I. Liffick, technical director; Zach Cramer, sound designer; David Springfield, music director; Maila Gutierrez Springfield & Ethan Ray Parker, vocal directors; Jason Lee Courson, scene & projection designer; Christian Specht, lighting designer; Christina Johnson, costume designer.
Peach State Summer Theatre's "Mahalia: A Gospel Musical" plays 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9, 10, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. The show continues on various dates through July 22. "SpongeBob The Musical" opened last week and continues on various dates through July 21. Monty Python's "Spamalot" opens June 23, then all three shows play in rotating repertory through July 22. More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.