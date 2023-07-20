VALDOSTA — Beautiful Creations by Chanel kicked off its 14th Annual Tools for School last week.
Beautiful Creations serves communities in Valdosta, Quitman, Lakeland and Adel.
Chanel Randolph, founder and chief executive officer, said the organization provided 100 mesh book bags with school supplies to children in the Lakeland community Saturday, July 15.
As a collaborative effort, The Heart Ministries of Lakeland provided hotdogs, sausage, hamburgers, chips and drinks to all event attendees at the park while LA Twister Fun Cups donated 100 candy ice drinks to the first 100 kids to receive a book bag.
Randolph said, “This is a great way to show the parents and children in the community that we care about them and want to see them succeed in school.”
She said each book bag includes paper, notebook, folders, pencils crayons or colored pencils, erasers, glue, toothbrush, floss and a mask.
Tools for School Schedule:
– 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Jim Battle Park, 700 N. Elm St., Adel.
– 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Women’s Empowerment & Improvement Community Outreach, 706 Meadow Road, Quitman.
– Saturday, Aug. 5, Tools for School Valdosta will begin at Ora Lee West Community Center to provide 100 bags to children present. Then drive to Hudson Docket Community Center to provide 100 bags to the children present. Then, Park Chase and Brittany Woods to distribute 100 bags in each subdivision. Finally, Azalea Woods to hand out a final 100 book bags to the children present.
Randolph said, “We will be passing out 100 book bags at the Adel location, passing out 300 book bags in Quitman and 500 book bags in Valdosta.”
Beautiful Creations is requesting volunteers in various communities to assist with passing out book bags to children.
For more information email beautifulcreationsbychanel@yahoo.com or visit http://www.beautifulcreationsbychanel.com.
