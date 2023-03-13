VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department tackled a structural fire late last week at an Old Lake Park Road home.
Live fire instructors conducted interior fire attacks as a part of an acquired structure burn training exercise for newer firefighters.
In partnership with Valdosta Neighborhood Development Department and Moody Air Force Base, VFD held an acquired structure burn to provide a more realistic training opportunity for members of the fire department.
According to Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development and Community Protections manager, the home was scheduled for a court-ordered demolition.
“Most of these properties are dilapidated and we want to demolish the home and rebuild the home that will put the home back on the tax. So these homes are basically abandoned. No one is living there. They're not being used and they're not paying the taxes, so it's not doing the city any good. So what we really want to deal with is getting the property back on the tax,” she said.
The demolition provided Fire Chief Brian Boutwell with a perfect opportunity to hold a training session.
“Anytime that we have the opportunity to use and acquire structure for training, we capitalize on that opportunity because this is as real world as you can get as far as structural firefighting. It allows our people to control a fire inside of the structure and practice life-saving skills. They're practicing fire suppression through understanding the fire dynamics and mitigation, as well as fire rescue techniques,” he said.
“We always strive for opportunities to improve our proficiency. And the more that we encounter live fire training, the more efficient we are, and the faster we execute these mitigation drills."
Moody Air Force Base firefighters also participated in the exercise.
Last year, the VFD encountered more than 300 fires, with 100 being structural fires.
“So, that's about every three days we're going to a building fire. This allows us to hone those techniques. Look at different components of how we deal with these working fires. From a command standpoint, a safety standpoint, you'll see many chiefs out here. From a safety standpoint, just monitoring all aspects of our operation to see what we can do to improve safety and efficiency for our community,” the fire chief said.
