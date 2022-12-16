VALDOSTA — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone.
"Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without," company representatives said in a statement.
“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Chuck Coker, owner of the Home Instead office serving Valdosta, Thomasville and Tifton. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”
This year program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 150 local older adults, company representatives said. This is the program’s 15th year in the area.
To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it wrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached.
Ornaments will be available now until Dec. 21. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays, company representatives said.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at:
– Publix, 3330 Inner Perimeter Road.
– Publix, 1741 Gornto Road.
“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it's about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” Coker said. "There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”
Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program. The Home Instead office serving Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier, Cook, Thomas and Colquitt counties has partnered with local businesses, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.
Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide.
For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (229) 245-0123.
To learn more about helping older adults in south-central Georgia, visit imreadytocare.com.
