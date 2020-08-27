VALDOSTA — Bazemore-Hyder Stadium will remain at 100% capacity for the upcoming football season.
The Valdosta Board of Education held a called meeting via Zoom Thursday afternoon to review the stadium's capacity, a topic that was mentioned during the Tuesday work session.
Board member Stacy Bush brought the motion to the floor for the 100% capacity vote, which was later unanimously approved.
Board member Warren Lee mentioned temperature checks as a way to ensure precautions. Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason and Chair Trey Sherwood said temperature checks are being considered.
Mask requirements were discussed with Sherwood noting masks will be required for entering the stadium and guidelines will be posted and released for what will be required once inside.
