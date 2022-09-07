VALDOSTA – The Valdosta fire and police departments will host the Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
The event is scheduled noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Valdosta City Hall Annex multi-purpose room, 300 N. Lee St., along with two LifeSouth Bloodmobiles in the parking lot, city officials said in a statement.
The friendly inter-departmental competition, open to the public, seeks to aid the LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in its life-saving efforts, city officials said.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is the sole supplier of blood products to South Georgia Medical Center and has been serving the Valdosta community for more than five years.
"As first responders, we dedicate our lives to helping the citizens and visitors of Valdosta," Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. "This friendly competition empowers our community to play an important role in saving lives."
The City of Valdosta invites city employees, retirees and the general public to respond to the call and give blood at this life-saving event. When blood donors arrive, city employees will ask which team they support for the competition – team firefighters or team police.
"Our officers commit themselves daily to protecting our community," Chief of Police Leslie Manahan said. "By giving blood, the community can aid us in being a critical part of life-saving emergencies."
Both chiefs expressed their desires for a large turnout. The team that attracts the most donors will earn the coveted trophy and bragging rights.
The other team will be required to wash several safety vehicles.
"When all's said and done, the LifeSouth Blood Community Centers and the recipients of the donations will be the true winners," city officials said.
