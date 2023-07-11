VALDOSTA — LifeSouth hosts the annual Battle of the Badges blood donation drive, 2-6 p.m., July 19, at City Hall Annex to promote local giving and saving lives.
Last year, the Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy.
The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts.
“Donation only takes about 30-45 minutes. One donation can save up to three lives,” Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth district community development coordinator, said. “LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when you or your family member is in need.”
LifeSouth has more than 30 donor centers, 50 bloodmobiles and hosts nearly 2,000 blood drives a month, according to its website.
Bialeck said summer months are a challenge because people are not thinking about giving blood due to weather, travel, etc.
“Many people would be surprised at the amount of blood needed to supply the local hospital,” she said. “This is a really good time to think about donating because your community really needs you.”
LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood bank, with a mission to “provide a safe blood supply that meets or exceeds the needs in each community we serve and to provide a variety of services in support of ongoing and emerging blood and transfusion-related activities.”
Serving more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services.
The local LifeSouth Community Blood Center is the sole supplier for South Georgia Medical Center.
“You never know when the need for blood could affect you … people always expect the blood to be there but it is only there if people donate,” Bialeck said.
