VALDOSTA – Living Bridges Ministry has a need for additional storage space and has partnered with a local pharmacy to acquire funds.
Barnes Healthcare Services/Barnes Drug Store sponsors the Barnes 100 Years 5K Fun Run, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at 200 S. Patterson St.
Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges co-founder, said the proceeds will assist with purchasing an off-campus storage facility and building a computer lab at its East Adair Street center. She's asking for help in obtaining a space spanning 5,000 square feet that will serve as a half storage space and a half workspace for volunteers to sort through donations.
During an ongoing pandemic, the ministry's center has become packed with much-needed donations and its client list has expanded from serving its usual 200-250 families to serving more than 1,100 families last year.
Gunter cites job loss and Living Bridges' increased visibility for the added donations and clients.
"The shutdown kind of catapulted that and put us on people's maps," she said. " ... There were people that we've never assisted before."
She noted some of the clients were those that never required help prior to the pandemic.
Living Bridges was chosen as the beneficiary of this year's 5K Fun Run because Barnes wanted to make the biggest impact possible in the local community, said Elke Schultz, cultural communications coordinator for Barnes.
"We love their dedication to help bridge the gap between poverty and prosperity through transformative education and connection to resources," Schultz said. "Since the inception of the Barnes 100 Years 5K Fun Run in 2009, the (Community Contributions Committee) has raised and donated more than $250,000 to charitable organizations in the community. We hope you will join us in our efforts to raise and donate $60,000 for Living Bridges Ministries this year."
Registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/Barnes100Year5KFunRun.
Call Gunter, (229) 234-7427, for more information about Living Bridges Ministry.
