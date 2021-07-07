VALDOSTA — The COVID-19 pandemic forced many firms to change how they do business.
For Derrick Powell, owner of Blendz Barber Shop, this meant hitting the road with the clippers.
“(During the pandemic) I was going to people’s homes to cut their hair,” he said. “I decided I’d rather do it in a safer way.”
To that end, he bought a transit van from a local dealership, gutted the interior and rebuilt it himself into a mobile, air-conditioned barbershop on wheels.
“I removed all the bus seats, did all the electricals, installed the barber chair and the rest of it myself,” Powell said.
The result: a mobile, air-conditioned shop with a sound system and LED lighting that can be dispatched by appointment to commercial and private jobs.
Powell, who has been in business for 11 years, added the van service in June. Customers can call, make appointments for any time of the week and get a shave and a haircut when the van arrives.
The enterprising barber said he and another barber who works with the van can take commercial contracts — a nursing home or a business could call on him, for instance — or they can come to people’s homes by appointment. He also said he would consider operating his van food-truck style: parking it in a convenient space for a few hours for customers.
Powell got the idea for a mobile tonsorium after looking online.
“This isn’t the first time someone’s done this,” he said.
The price of services in the van is double those in Blendz’ normal shop. A $20 haircut at the shop costs $40 in the van, Powell said.
“This is a luxury service,” he said.
People interested in using the mobile barbershop can call (229) 293-1211, or reach out via Facebook (@DeetheBArber5853) or Instagram (Blendzbarbershop5853).
