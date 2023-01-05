VALDOSTA — Mark Barber has confirmed his planned retirement as city manager of Valdosta.
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Barber said he won’t be leaving city government completely behind, as he is the sole finalist for the open position of city manager of Adel.
“Normal retirement here in the city is for 25 years. I’ve been here for almost 35 years. So I'm pushing 10 years beyond that. So that option – retirement – has been out there for quite a while now. So I'm going to exercise that option to retire and I'm very interested in being the city manager of Adel. I went through the process and Adel has to announce their finalists for the city manager's job in the future, and I just happened to be the sole finalist for that position. But they haven't taken an official vote just yet,” he said Thursday.
His retirement comes on the heels of a series of anonymous emails last month accusing Barber of financial irregularities going back several years and other city officials of covering it up.
In a statement sent to all city employees, a memorandum from Mayor Scott James Matheson, Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody and Councilmen Eric Howard, Andy Gibbs and Ben Norton cleared Barber of any impropriety after an internal investigation.
Councilwoman Sandra Tooley's name was not included on the memorandum.
Barber said he has been in talks with Adel since early November and his retirement has nothing to do with the recent anonymous emails.
“My plans for retirement were well before that and I've not publicly spoken about it because I refuse to give anonymous people any platform or credibility. It has absolutely nothing to do with that. The (process) of entering city government positions is not an overnight thing. The timing is not ideal but absolutely nothing like that would make me leave this city,” he said.
Barber has been serving as city manager since March 2018.
He started his career with the city in October 1989 as its principal accountant, then became the finance director several years later. He served as the assistant city manager for the City of Valdosta from 2015-17, when he provided city-wide administrative support to then-City Manager Larry Hanson and was responsible for most of the city's departments and divisions that reported directly to him.
Barber said the city’s biggest accomplishments during his tenure have been helping bring public transportation to the city via Valdosta On Demand, the city’s $2 ride share service, as well as being represented statewide, nationally and globally at the Smart Cities Connect 50 Awards.
“Let me be clear, these aren't Mark Barber’s accomplishments. These are Team Valdosta’s accomplishments. Everybody knows that has been a vision of mine for some time and just for the turnout, like it has just been a true blessing. Everything I've thought it could be it has definitely turned out to be. We never gave in to the unchartered waters of a pandemic and we did all this successfully. Everybody's trash got picked up, water services were maintained and no services, nothing, was interrupted. Again, that just goes to the dedication of our employees here,” he said.
“Being city manager has definitely been the highlight of my career. I love smaller local communities. You know, a door was opened and I kind of felt like you know, take this chance with Adel and just see what it's about. So I'm very excited to have that opportunity. I’ve had a blast having such a great career here at the city. I’m happy to be able to take my experience to another community.”
Barber confirmed his last day as city manager will be Jan. 31.
More information about the search for the new city manager will be released as soon as council begins the process of selecting a consultant for recruitment.
