VALDOSTA – Fortune shines on the Bank OZK Baytree customer Calandria Grogan, the latest winner of the bank’s $1,000 Prize Linked Savings promotion.
Grogan said she was excited because she had never won anything in her life and had been saving to remodel her patio. Now, she can afford to start the project immediately instead of waiting until spring.
This is the fifth time a customer at the Baytree branch has won $1,000 in the promotion, with Shannon Woods of Valdosta being a two-time winner.
All OZK Savings account holders in Georgia are automatically entered into the program.
Each month during the Bank OZK Prize Linked Savings promotion, 25 OZK Savings clients are awarded $1,000, bank representatives said.
