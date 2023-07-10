VALDOSTA – The Bank OZK branch on Baytree Road named Jill Ferrell its latest $1,000 winner in Bank OZK’s Prize Linked Savings promotion.
This makes the eighth winner at the Baytree branch, managed by AVP Banking Center Manager Nakia Taylor.
Each month during the Bank OZK Prize Linked Savings promotion, 25 OZK Savings clients are awarded $1,000. All OZK Savings account holders in Georgia are automatically entered into the program, bank representatives said.
“It’s up to the winners to decide how to use the funds. Little by little, a little becomes a lot, creating habitual savers,” Taylor said.
Ferrell said she plans to use her $1,000 prize to continue to grow her rainy-day fund.
