VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident Shannon Woods was surprised last April when he received a phone call from Bank OZK informing him that he had won $1,000 in the bank’s Prize Linked Savings promotion for the second year in a row.
According to bank representatives from the Baytree branch, each month 25 OZK Savings clients across Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina are awarded $1,000. The prize money can be used at the winner’s discretion.
All OZK Savings account holders in Georgia are automatically entered into the program.
Woods said he will be using his funds the same way he did last year– reinvesting in his business.
“What a way to start the new year; this will be an amazing year,” he said.
