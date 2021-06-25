VALDOSTA – Bank of America donated various baby items to South Health District’s Baby LUV/PAT GA Strong Families Healthy Start program.
Items donated included diapers, baby clothes, bottles, wipes, etc., health officials said in a statement.
“Our program and our clients appreciate Bank of Americas support immensely,” said Tiffany Crowell RN, MSN/MBA perinatal executive director, Baby LUV/Parents As Teachers – Healthy Start program manager.
