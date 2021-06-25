luv

Submitted Photo

Bank of America donates to Baby LUV program.

VALDOSTA – Bank of America donated various baby items to South Health District’s Baby LUV/PAT GA Strong Families Healthy Start program. 

Items donated included diapers, baby clothes, bottles, wipes, etc., health officials said in a statement. 

“Our program and our clients appreciate Bank of Americas support immensely,” said Tiffany Crowell RN, MSN/MBA perinatal executive director, Baby LUV/Parents As Teachers – Healthy Start program manager.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you