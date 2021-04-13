VALDOSTA – The doors of the arts center opened Monday evening and people flooded into the 34th Annual Spring Into Art exhibition.
The event returned to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts as an in-person event after being hosted virtually last year.
True to form, the yearly event attracted hundreds Monday as guests were met with 322 pieces of various artwork by 177 artists.
The cover art for the invitations was created by Katherine Landman, a second grader at Westside Elementary School, under the guidance of her teacher, Margaret Jackson.
Sementha Mathews, executive director, said it felt wonderful to be able to welcome visitors back to the arts center for the exhibition.
"We're really celebrating life and art tonight," she said. "It's just a wonderful, wonderful feeling."
Being held during a pandemic, Spring Into Art was hosted with a change. Unlike past exhibitions, an outdoor seating area in front of the center was included this year.
Tables were spread apart for guests who wanted to sit and talk outside as they listened to violinist Eddy Fabrizio Castellanos perform next to a bar – or they could listen to the streaming waterfall near the tables.
Bottles of hand sanitizer were at each food table.
"People have been very careful," Mathews said. "I think that we made some careful considerations to make sure that it's also a successful, as well as a fun event."
A mainstay of Spring Into Art opening night is the announcement of winners in the annual contest.
Barbara Balzer of Tallahassee, Fla., won Best In Show for the ceramic entry, "The Rhetorical Assassin, with Guardian."
Mary VanLandingham of Nashville won first place in painting for "Save Me the Red Chair." Alyse Keith of Valdosta took second place and Dean Little secured third place.
Travis D. Simmons of Valdosta was the first-place winner in the drawing/mixed media/printmaking category for his mixed media entry, "Kids in Cages." In second place was Adam Calvin of Lake Park while Ali Holcomb of Valdosta came in third place.
David Retterbush of Valdosta won first place in the digital arts/photography category with his photo, "Water Walk." L. Stephanie Smith of Quitman won second place and David Belcher of Menlo was the third-place winner.
Thara Lingefelt of Valdosta won first place in the sculpture/ceramics/jewelry/crafts category with her clay entry, "Moroccan Lights." Dan Wells of Valdosta took second place while Jeff Byers of Perry, Fla., came in third place.
Honorable mentions were Dave Richards of Valdosta, Amanda Yates of Thomasville, Brandon Blane McMillan of Hahira, Anda Chance of McAlpin, Fla., Christine Flanagan of Live Oak, Fla., Coby Browning Rice of Ray City, Anthony Bareham of Tallahassee, Fla., Steven S. Walker of Hahira, Kay Cromartie of Thomasville and Thomas M. Thomson of Havana, Fla.
During each Spring Into Art opening night, Wendy Colson of Colson Printing Company announces his selections for the Colson Printing calendar.
For the 2022 calendar, the selections are Minnie G. Brown of Sycamore, Tina Corbett of High Springs, Fla., Nancy S. Crombie of Valdosta, Hannah Gandy of Valdosta, Craig Hawkins of Hahira, Dean Little of Thomasville, Earle McKey of Valdosta, Pat Otto of Valdosta, David Retterbush of Valdosta, Ann Schutt of Valdosta, Thomas M. Thomson of Havana, Fla., Todd Wessel of Valdosta and Sherry Wetherington of Valdosta.
Wetherington has participated in Spring Into Art for several years and has been juried in the past.
She said she is proud to be chosen for the Colson calendar for the second time with her mixed-media submission, "Oh Happy Day."
"It's just a different edgier piece, high design," Wetherington said.
She said the inspiration behind the work was happiness.
"Artists paint the world," Wetherington said. "They paint God's world. ... It's like we need some happiness in our lives and some color in our lives."
Platinum sponsors for Spring Into Art were the Price-Campbell Foundation, Synovus Bank and the Loyce and Annette Turner Foundation.
The show will remain on display at the arts center through June 9.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More information: turnercenter.org, (229) 247-2787 and 527 N. Patterson St.
