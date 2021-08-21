VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University welcomed students back to campus this past week.
“It is great to see students on the pedestrian mall and I’ve been wandering around seeing students and faculty occupying the buildings,” said Dr. Robert Smith, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
During Move In Days Aug. 4-14, the university welcomed 2,450 students with 1,500 of the students being incoming freshman.
The university announced its plan to reopen at full capacity for residency, classes, dining halls and transportation. Valdosta State strongly encourages people wear face masks in all indoor spaces on campus, especially for those who are not vaccinated, as recently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Valdosta State students Mallory Johnson and Wright Wilson said they are ready for the challenges faced with virtual and face-to-face learning.
“The whole pandemic has been about adapting so transitioning between virtual and in-person classes wasn’t too tough,” Johnson, a junior and student athlete, said. “But I think we got used to the routine of virtual classes.
“It’s amazing that we get to go to class and be amongst our peers but it has been a struggle for some who have gotten used to being online.”
Wright Wilson, a junior and a university ambassador said, “It was tough transitioning to virtual classes last spring and even transitioning back on campus has been tough.”
“Once I established a routine of waking up and checking my laptop, now I have to remember to arrive to campus early to find a (place to) park and not be late to class.”
University faculty and staff are working to provide students with the resources they may need to transition back to campus.
“We have backfilled our Academic Support Center online and face-to-face tutoring option with 24/7 virtual tutoring. That is something that will probably stay after COVID,” Smith said.
VSU’s Academic Support Center is offering a new “academic coaching” service which consists of several options designed to assist students plan for the semester.
Even with rising coronavirus cases, students said they anticipate participating in the many events that have been planned.
“There is a lot I am excited for, but I’m glad to see ‘the little things’ like The Happening next week, sporting events, organization events and the pedestrian mall being filled,” Wilson said.
Johnson added, “I am mostly excited to have fans at our soccer games. It was weird looking in the stands last season and no one being there. I am also excited to be able to support all of the athletics.”
