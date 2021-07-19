HAHIRA – Traci Chumak, visiting Hahira from Pittsburgh, was glad to be at the Hahira Farmers Market Saturday.
She and her sister, Vicki Wetter, spent time getting to know some of the vendors and their products at the weekly market, hosted at the Hahira Depot square.
"I love it," Chumak said. "I absolutely love it. ... You have all small businesses here that need support and I think it's amazing."
Her favorite of the bunch was Maddie Moo's, a creator of homemade dog treats.
"Any time this event is going on, and I'm in Georgia, I make it a point to get there," Chumak said.
The farmers market was refreshing for the Pennsylvania resident, she said, adding the South Georgia city is a close-knit community.
"I love Hahira," Chumak said. "I think it's a beautiful town and the people are friendly and the weather is warm."
Products offered at the market included jewelry, candles, cakes and tamales. Some vendors were Kickin K Soap Company, Dirty Dozen Coffee Company, Twin Creek Flowers, Kenny's Kustom Baits and Griffin's Organic Jams and Jellies.
Susan Griffin co-owns the latter with her husband, Frank, in Tifton. She said her business utilizes Georgia Grown ingredients for its products.
Griffin's Organic Jams and Jellies has been established for at least five years and provides various kinds of honey. Griffin said her company exclusively sells cotton honey.
"Honey is real good for you," she said. "It has medicinal purposes. It's good for tea and it lowers your blood pressure. It's also been shown to lower your cholesterol."
Griffin attends the Hahira market weekly, she said.
"I like to bring local products to the citizens here in Hahira and surrounding areas," Griffin said.
More information about Griffin's Organic Jams and Jellies: facebook.com/griffinjams, griffinjellies@gmail.com, (229) 256-3518 and its Instagram page.
The next farmers market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 24, at the Hahira Depot square.
