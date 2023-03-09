VALDOSTA – The 23rd Annual Azalea Festival, a Valdosta-Lowndes County staple, will kick off with a concert in the Turner Center Art Park Friday.
The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street and the Annette Howell Turner Center have partnered to present the inaugural Azalea After Dark. The two-day event will have various activities and entertainment in correlation with the annual Azalea Festival.
The Azalea Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, in Drexel Park.
The two-day festival traditionally draws between 20,000-30,000 people and hundreds of vendors to the city and county.
The Azalea Festival is the brainchild of the late Joanne Griner, who wanted to start a festival in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area due to a lack of other festivals in the area.
The festival has grown from a dozen vendors and one stage of entertainment to more than 200 vendors and six stages of entertainment.
The festival offers a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, a KidZone area for children, a classic car and motorcycle show and a Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Azalea 5K run.
Sementha Mathews, executive director of the Turner Center, encourages attendees to start their festival experience by relaxing in the Art Park.
"We are proud to kick off the Azalea Festival on Friday, March 10, with a concert in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson St. Art is our full-time mission, and we welcome people to return to the center to enjoy music, drawing, painting, pottery, glass blowing, culinary, literary, and digital art classes and a variety of concerts and performing arts events throughout the year."
Mayor Scott James Matheson said that Azalea After Dark is a welcome addition to the main festivities.
"I encourage everyone in our local and surrounding communities to attend Azalea After Dark. We have an amazing soloist and the opportunity to take advantage of what our downtown offers,” he said.
More information, visit azaleafestival.com or call (229) 269-9381.
