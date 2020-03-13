VALDOSTA – The Azalea Festival will not take place.
After a lengthy discussion Friday night, the Azalea Festival board voted 6-5 to cancel the two-day Azalea Festival due to concerns about COVID-19 and community health, according to Scott James Matheson, mayor of Valdosta.
"It was situation that we followed closely throughout the day," said Aaron Strickland, executive director of the Azalea Festival. "We were hoping beyond hope it wouldn't escalate the way it did, but after the president's and governor's declarations this afternoon, I met with the mayor and we shared the same concerns for the community's health. I feel a tremendous amount of pain, hurt and disappointment for the Azalea board, the vendors and festival-goers, but it's not worth putting the community's health in danger and hurting the reputation of this festival which is something we've put 20 years of work into."
