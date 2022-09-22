VALDOSTA — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Valdosta State University welcomes award-winning jazz flutist Néstor Torres sponsored by the Department of Modern and Classical Languages, the Department of Music, the Center for International Programs, the Honors College, and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
"Dr. Ericka Parra, Spanish professor, invited Torres to campus and with David Springfield of the VSU Music Department, they organized his long-awaited visit," Lizbeth Drahuschak Heath, Department of Modern and Classical Languages lecturer, said. "They both have worked really hard on organizing everything for the upcoming visit.”
Torres was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, according to a biography provided by VSU. He took flute lessons at age 12 and began formal studies at the Escuela Libre de Música, eventually attending Puerto Rico’s Inter-American University.
Torres has had four Latin Grammy nominations, one Grammy nomination and one Latin Grammy Award and has collaborated with numerous artists such as Gloria Estefan, Herbie Hancock, Tito Puente and Arturo Sandoval. He has also performed with the Cleveland, Singapore, and New World Symphony Orchestras.
Heath said the community is invited to meet Torres and watch him perform. Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music Tuesday, Sept. 27 7:30-9 p.m., at the Odium Library Auditorium. VSU Department of Music Jazz Ensemble Concert will feature Torres in a performance at Whitehead Auditorium, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Both events are presented free of charge and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.