RAY CITY – Two people are dead after an incident here, according to a Lanier County Sheriff's Office social media post made Thursday evening.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident that occurred early Thursday evening on Courtney Lane, according to the statement.
"There is no known continuing threat to the community," according to the statement. "No law enforcement was injured or discharged their firearm."
Ray City is at the nexus of three counties. It is part of Lanier and Berrien counties and is just north of the Lowndes County line.
Lowndes County, Berrien County and Lanier County authorities responded to the call, according to a post by Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton, who added "Tri-County 911 and Lanier rescue" also responded.
The Valdosta Daily Times is working this story and will update with new information.
