VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Middle School was evacuated Thursday morning after school officials discovered a threat on a bathroom wall.
Authorities were searching the school Thursday morning.
Pine Grove Elementary School was placed on lockdown.
Lowndes County Schools issued a statement Thursday morning:
"This morning, there was a threat discovered written on the bathroom wall at Pine Grove Middle School. This was handled administratively and with consultation with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and is being searched at this time. Students are safe, and classes will resume as soon as the building has been cleared by LCSO.
"In addition, Pine Grove Elementary School is on lockdown. LCS administrators and the LCSO are currently on site.
"'We are thankful we can always count on the expeditious response of the LCSO and appreciate their support. We hold anyone who makes a threat to any of our schools accountable at the highest level. Student and staff safety will always be our top priority. Thank you for entrusting your student in our care,' said Sandra Wilcher, assistant superintendent of student services."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.