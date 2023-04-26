Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 9:53 am
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a called board meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 27, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
