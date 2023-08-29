VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a called meeting 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
