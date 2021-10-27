VALDOSTA – The Art Park was covered with colorful canvases, sculpted pottery and a plethora of community members who came out to support the 2021 ARToberfest Saturday.
The event was held at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the fourth year, partly in observance of National Arts and Humanities Month and partly to showcase local and regional artists.
As musician Jen Anders serenaded the crowd, people walked around the park as they took in framed works and plein air painting. Dave Rodock took the stage in the later hours.
Activities for kids such as pumpkin painting was offered and demonstrations were performed.
Members of the South Georgia Classic Car Club were on-site, bringing a group of models that included an old-school police cruiser and Batmobile.
Vendor King of R&B Soul Street Food kept a consistent line and Gud Coffee Company and The Mix were present with refreshments.
Artist Julie Smith held a one-woman pottery show while glass bead making was demoed by James Downey, glass arts manager for the Turner Center’s Richard Hill Glass Art Studio. Classes for the new studio begin Nov. 16.
With her work on display, Valdosta-based painter Amber Anais was a vendor. She has painted in charcoal, acrylic and spray paint mediums.
“I try to lean towards the realistic,” she said of her art. “It’s more of what inspires me day-to-day. If I happen to see something I think is cool, I may recreate it in my art or I try to put my emotions in it and kind of what goes on in my head.”
Anais had never participated in ARToberfest before Saturday.
Though she said the environment was different for her, it was one she liked.
Near the array of pumpkins, Madeline Jarnagin watched as her daughter, Ellie, her son, Ford, and her friend’s son, Rhett, painted their pumpkins.
“They’ve had a great time,” Jarnagin said. “They’ve seen the artists, checked out the old classic cars and some paintings, and now, painting their pumpkins.”
She believed the community needed an event like ARToberfest and noted the gathering showed her children that the community backs the arts.
“That’s why we try to come as much as we can just to support and continue these awesome events,” she said.
A plein air contest started in the early morning and ended in the early afternoon. Young artists rested in various spots in the Art Park, creating masterpieces they hoped would land them a prize.
One of them was 12-year-old Hannah Crawford, who was supported by her dad, Rex Crawford, and her mom, Christa Crawford.
Hannah Crawford, who was drawing a dragon for her entry, said she was excited to be a contestant.
“I really like being amongst other people that like art and I like communicating with them and sharing art ideas,” she said.
Rex Crawford thought it was inspiring for his daughter to mingle with youth artists like herself and to open her mind.
The next Turner Center event is a gallery opening Nov. 8, per its website. Slated to be on exhibit is Harry Ally with “The Artist and the Muse,” Trevor Dunn with “If the River was Fire” and the Third Annual Regional Artist Community Exhibition.
Visit turnercenter.org for more information.
