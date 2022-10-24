VALDOSTA — The Turner Center Park drew more than 200 festival attendees for the Fifth Annual ARToberfest.
The event featured 40 vendors including glass making, painting, jewelry, wreath-making, gift bags, etc. Local bands played and various food trucks and restaurants made meals available.
First-time attendees Jacob Bell and Rebekah Pitts said they had the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts and decorative art work.
“I had no idea there were so many learning and creative opportunities for those interested in the arts," Pitts said. "Especially the painting and pottery classes hosted at the art center.”
ARToberfest celebrates the talent of local and regional artists and their contributions to the creative community.
Sementha Mathews, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts executive director, said, “This is the biggest ARToberfest that we have had and it’s been a wonderful celebration of art and creativity.”
Mathews said the festival offered free activities for all children to participate including a train ride, petting zoo, face painting and pumpkin decorating. The center also gave away more than 50 art kits for families.
Fine art was displayed and sold with several artist demonstrations scheduled throughout the event for attendees to sign up for classes or make purchases.
“The best part about this year is not only the beautiful weather but the opportunity for us to include as many people in the community as possible,” Mathews said. “ARToberfest is a great opportunity for us to expose the community to our creative community.”
She encourages people interested to visit www.turnercenter.org to learn more about creative opportunities and activities at the Turner Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.