VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools teachers are dedicated to creating safe opportunities for students to engage in meaningful learning. Across schools, teachers are supporting the “art on a cart” initiative, school officials said in a statement.
Art teachers are traveling to classrooms to avoid increased movement of students in the hallway.
"Now, more than ever before, our students need creative outlets to express emotion," school officials said. "Thank you to our art teachers for going the extra mile to provide this opportunity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.