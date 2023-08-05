VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has unveiled a new Presenter Series season with the promise of a creative family show, a romantic evening and a Broadway matinee for the whole family.
Adam Setser and Nancy Warren of the Presenter Series committee joined Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director, in naming the three shows for the 2023-24 Presenter Series season. All three shows will play at the Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard, instead of Mathis City Auditorium.
The shows are:
– Artrageous, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5. Setser described the show as “outrageously artful.”
Show synopsis: “Imagine an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction – ‘Artrageous’ takes you on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun.”
The troupe has performed in 49 states and worldwide, with artwork in public and private collections.
Troubadours, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 13. A James Taylor and Carole King tribute concert, the show was recommended by two Presenter Series committee members who have seen it, Warren said.
Show synopsis: “’Troubadours’ provide an enchanting evening celebrating the music of Carole King and James Taylor. Music is brought to you by two bands joining together for an unforgettable performance: ‘Home Again – A Tribute to the Music of Carole King’ and ‘Steamroller – The Music of James Taylor.’”
Deb De Lucca and Sam Hyman, performing as King and Taylor respectively, sound and physically resemble the artists, organizers said.
Little Women: The Broadway Musical, 4 p.m., March 10. This show has a special Sunday matinee time, Mathews said, allowing more families to see the show. Warren added the Presenter Series staged a similar matinee with a nationally touring show several years ago with the musical “Annie.”
Show synopsis: “Produced nationally and internationally, ‘Little Women’ has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, ‘Little Women’ follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms.”
The nationally touring show is the first major revival since its 2005 Broadway run.
Season tickets are available for all three shows starting with the discounted Early Bird passes, Aug. 7 through Sept. 15. Regular season passes are available starting Sept. 16 through Oct. 4. Individual tickets for “Artrageous” will be available starting Sept. 16.
The Valdosta Daily Times is a longtime Presenter Series sponsor. The Times is joined by Astro Exterminating, Stifel Investment Services, Synovus, Dr. Edward Fricker family, WALB, Talk 92.1, Sisterology, Holiday Inn, Miller Hardware Company, S&S, Valdosta Magazine in sponsoring the 2023-24 season.
Community partners are Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Lamar Advertising, Turner’s Fine Furniture, United Rentals, Wild Adventures Theme Park.
More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
