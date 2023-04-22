VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School hosted its spring art competition awards reception earlier this month.
Amber Anderson won third place for her paper mache, “Spidey,” Sophia Gonzalez won second place for her acrylic painting, “The Presence of your Absence,” and Sophie Buehrer won first place for her acrylic, “Bomb Pop.”
Amelia Music received Best in Show for her paper mache, “Griffin.”
Honorable mention recipients are Kendall Johnson, Anderson, Drew Barnes, Olivia Anderson, Amelia Music, Emme Kirkland, Jada Robinson, Daniela Viveros Galindo and Flint Fosdick.
Daisy Taylor, visual arts teacher, said, “The spring art competition celebrates artists and their work throughout the year.
“The spring art competition is open to all students, even those who are not in art classes for a small entry fee. The proceeds go towards prizes, certificates and food for the reception and awards.”
The spring art competition is the first to be hosted in nearly four years. Taylor said for many students this is the first art show and competition of their high school career.
Judges are artists in the community.
Madison Booth, 11th grade, presented her watercolor painting, “Le Mouton.”
“I chose to title my watercolor in French because I am currently learning French,” Booth said. “I chose the ram because it is my representation animal. I really connect with the descriptive words on a ram — anxious, sensitive and aloof.”
Booth said since the ninth grade she has enjoyed being a part of the art department at LHS and learning about art mediums.
Katie Garner, 12th grade, presented her acrylic “Life in a Painting.” Her piece was 1980s music inspired with her favorite things.
“This is a narrative still-life of random favorites in my room,” Garner said. “I am a big music person so I wanted to include a record I really love, as well as, a touch of my sunglass collection, family game nights with an Uno card, the book I was reading at the time, elephants all in ‘80s style.”
Taylor said the art competition is sponsored by the National Arts Honor Society. NAHS members assisted with curating the art pieces, promoting the competition entry and reception, and assisting with serving refreshments at the reception.
“We really could not have done this without the hard work of the National Arts Honor Society students, who stayed after school and working during school to help with the show,” Taylor said.
Rebecca Yancy, visual arts teacher, said, “Thank you to our students for being brave enough to put themselves and their art out front for us to appreciate. Special thank you to Lowndes High administrators and parents/guardians for supporting and encouraging your students.”
Yancy thanked Lowndes County Schools community partners including Valdosta State University Art Department, Chick-fil-A and Papa Johns for their student prize donations.
