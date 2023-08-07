VALDOSTA — An armed standoff ended peacefully late last week.
At 1:21 p.m., Aug. 3, police headed to a home in the Gornto Road-Jerry Jones Drive area on a report of a person threatening suicide with a gun, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Police found a person holding a handgun and talking about suicide and “suicide by police,” police said.
Negotiators, a tactical unit and the robot unit were activated; after three hours of negotiations, the standoff ended when the person complied with law enforcement.
EMTs who staged in the area took custody of the person and made sure they had no injuries; the person was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
“We are thankful for the outcome of this incident, with no injuries and the person receiving the mental health assistance needed. This was great teamwork by not only members of our department but Legacy and EMS as well. There was a large law enforcement presence in this area, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation with our agency as we handled this tense situation,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.
