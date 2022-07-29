VALDOSTA – Arglass and Gas South presented a $20,000 donation for full-time students attending Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
Wiregrass will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to deserving students during the next 20 semesters for any student in the industrial systems technology program to apply.
Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising at Wiregrass, said the preference will be given to Arglass employees and family members of Arglass employees. The scholarship will help students cover general expenses, such as tuition, books and fees.
“Wiregrass is very appreciative to our partners at Arglass and Gas South for this generous donation,” Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements said. “As they’ve seen through their own workforce, our industrial systems technology program is filled with talented students that will see even more opportunities thanks to this gift.”
Clements said Wiregrass has begun to see an increase in enrollment this year, especially for manufacturing careers.
“Arglass is proud to partner with Gas South and Wiregrass Technical College in launching the Arglass-Gas South Scholarship for students at the Valdosta campus,” said José De Diego Arozamen, Arglass founder and chief executive officer. “In addition to furthering our commitment to the local community, many of our best team members are graduates of Wiregrass, so we know firsthand the critical skills and technical training that Wiregrass provides.”
Arglass is a Japan-based company and an innovative player in the glass production industry. Arglass chose Valdosta as the home of its first manufacturing plant in the U.S., which opened in December 2020. Atlanta-based Gas South has served as a key partner with Arglass from the start of its entrance into the U.S. market, ensuring Arglass’s $123 million plant was both operationally and financially sound, according to a company statement.
P.J. Zonsius, Gas South director of LCI business development, said the company gives 5% of its net income to the community, through partnership with customers.
“It is important for Gas South to invest in the community and define partnership with our customers to help answer some of their needs," Zonsius, said. "One of the challenges and opportunities that Arglass has is to receive talent from Wiregrass to grow their incredible business,”
