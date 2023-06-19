VALDOSTA — Georgia and Northern Florida are set to witness a significant transformation in their glass recycling efforts as Arglass and The Upcycling Company join forces in a strategic venture.
The companies have announced their partnership aimed at establishing an efficient glass collection network that will divert high-quality glass from ending up in landfills.
In a joint statement, Arglass and The Upcycling Company expressed a commitment to creating a clean glass collection system that promotes sustainability and supports the circular economy.
The partnership will bring together glass collection, cullet processing and glass manufacturing, forming a comprehensive vertical integration that optimizes the recycling process.
According to Jose de Diego Arozamena, founder and CEO of Arglass, the agreement ties together glass collection, cullet processing and glass manufacturing in an effective vertical partnership that will support the circular economy.
“We are excited to partner with The Upcycling Company to create a new structure to recover and recycle glass containers. This partnership reinforces Arglass’ commitment to sustainability, one of our three founding principles,” he said.
Derrick Standley, chief executive officer of The Upcycling Company, said the partnership will result in:
– 210 million glass bottles diverted from landfills annually.
– 40,000 metric tons less raw material consumed.
– 3 million less kilowatt hours utilized.
– 1.7 million residents will have access to effective glass recycling programs.
“Over time, recycling rates of 75% or more are possible with effective collection and processing programs and we’re excited to partner with Arglass on the next generation of cullet recovery,” he said.
