VALDOSTA – Georgia Arbor Day is an opportunity to plant, celebrate and recognize trees for their beneficial qualities.
On Feb. 17, the City of Valdosta was honored by the Georgia Forestry Commission as a Tree City USA for its 37th consecutive year at the annual Arbor Day Celebration, sponsored by the Valdosta Tree Commission, city officials said in a statement.
Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed Arbor Day at City Hall and a tree-planting ceremony was held at Scintilla Charter Academy to honor Valdosta’s status as a Tree City USA community.
The designation as a Tree City USA “signifies Valdosta’s ongoing commitment to growing and maintaining a healthy urban forest,” city officials said.
“I’m proud of our community’s long-standing commitment to planting and protecting our urban forest so that our city will be green, sustainable and attractive for generations to come,” said Matheson, who accepted the Tree City USA designation. “Our city’s green space is what attracts people to our community. We are proud of this 37-year designation because it shows the long-term commitment that Valdosta has made to the investment of its trees and natural resources.”
The Valdosta Tree Commission members gave opening and closing remarks at the event and led the prayer. A Georgia state forester presented the Tree City USA flag, held by Scintilla Charter Academy students.
Before the ceremony, the City of Valdosta Arbor Division planted a willow oak in the playground. The ceremony concluded with city leadership, the Georgia state forester, Scintilla staff and students shoveling dirt onto the tree.
“The act of planting a tree reflects hope for the future and benefits future generations,” said Angela Bray, stormwater and arbor manager. “It is important to instill environmentally conscious values in our youth and what better place than a school to celebrate Arbor Day.”
The Arbor Day Foundation established the Tree City USA program, the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service to improve community forestry. More than 3,400 Tree City USA communities nationwide represent 135 million people.
In 1973, former Valdosta City Council member Bette Bechtel introduced the first tree and landscape ordinance to the mayor and council, which passed unanimously in 1974. In 1984, the city formed the Valdosta Tree Commission.
“The efforts, education and vision of these early leaders have led to a city recognized for its beauty, urban tree canopy and commitment to trees and their important place in the quality of life in our community,” city officials said.
In 1990, the city hired a full-time arborist to bring more emphasis and education and to work with the community to plant, preserve and protect the urban tree canopy.
The city’s tree and landscape ordinance significantly changed in 1994 and 2000. The tree commission, general contractors, developers, homebuilders and others came together to agree upon a balanced ordinance, one that allowed development so the city could grow and prosper but one that encouraged the preservation of specimen trees and included reasonable requirements for tree planting, tree maintenance, green space and landscaping, city officials said.
Through the years, the city has streamlined its Arbor Division with the Engineering Department to streamline operations and further enhance the management of the urban forest.
