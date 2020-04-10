VALDOSTA – Lowndes County now has 56 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the noon Friday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The total marks an increase of three cases in the county since Thursday evening.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 29 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 12 COVID-19 patients and had five patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, according to the report.
Three SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
The story was updated at 12:40 p.m. April 10.
