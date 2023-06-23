VALDOSTA – A South Georgia animal foundation recently recognized the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
Burton Fletcher, president, founder and executive director of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, presented chamber representatives with a sample of one of the colorful prizes in the Second Annual National Patriotic Rescue Pet Photo Contest, which runs through midnight June 30.
At the end of the contest, the chamber team will have a drawing to see who will win the colorfully decorated chihuahua, Fletcher said in a statement.
Fletcher encouraged all nonprofits and businesses in the area to participate in the many free and low-cost activities provided by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s just like your membership in church or any other organization; if you are not active, you will not get much out of it,” he said.
Fletcher expressed how the chamber and The Valdosta Daily Times have helped promote the foundation for animals.
More information: Visit www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org.
