I am a singer and songwriter based out of Atlanta but I was born and raised in Valdosta.
I grew up on 40 acres of pine trees and wrote an endless number of songs in my bedroom on my beginner’s Yamaha keyboard.
My parents, who both worked full-time, were lucky enough to have my grandparents in town to help watch me during summers and other school breaks, where I could play their piano all day long.
My grandma was an avid reader and supporter of The Valdosta Daily Times and would cut out each and every newspaper clipping that mentioned my name, whether it was honor roll, a school play that my classmates and I had been in, or my competition cheer team winning another title.
She was always so proud of this publication and it taking the time to mention young people in the city who were making moves.
Fast forward to today, I am awaiting the release of my first debut EP, “How Good It Gets,” and making arrangements for my first show in Los Angeles.
I smile at the idea of telling that same little girl who was in The Valdosta Daily Times newspaper clippings about all of the accomplishments she has under her belt now – an American tour, sold-out shows at almost every Atlanta venue, festivals and an overwhelming community of support for her very own original music.
I also smile at the idea of my grandmother, who if she was still on this Earth, would be busting at the seams to tell The Valdosta Daily Times about a Valdosta native carrying on her music to other parts of the world.
I am so proud to be from Valdosta, Ga.
It’s a small town that allowed me to have big dreams. It raises a different breed of a person. We take our passions very seriously and those of us who continue these passions as our careers hope to become role models to the generations who sit in those very classrooms that we did 20 years ago.
Looking back to my earliest years and hearing about other successful athletes, musicians and actors who were born and raised in my town, made me ring out with an “I can do it, too. and I will.”
I say all this to say, Thank You. For upholding and representing what Valdosta is made of and what we stand for. For being proud of our people and for representing this sense of community that made it possible for me to believe in myself and carry out these dreams.
Megan “Amelia” Anderson is a musician who lives in Atlanta and grew up in Valdosta.
