VALDOSTA – The last Monday in May is set aside each year to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice to the nation while serving in the United States military.
Many people will visit cemeteries and hold memorials on this day to honor and mourn those who died.
The American Veterans J.C. Williams Post 607, 728 E. Hill Ave., invites the public to join its members for the Memorial Day program, 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 29, organizers said in a statement.
Each year, AMVETS veterans honor not only “our comrades that perished in battle but those that are missing in action and those that were taken prisoners of war,” organizers said.
“Your presence will be a salute to those that served.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.