VALDOSTA – On Nov. 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued a message to all Americans declaring the date as the first Armistice Day, honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces marking the end of hostilities of World War I.
Armistice Day (known now as Veterans Day) is celebrated and giving to honor those who served the nation while serving in the United States military.
The American Veterans (AMVETS) J.C. Williams Post 607, 728 E. Hill Ave., “would be honored for you to join us at our Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022,” organizers said in a statement. “Each year, the veterans at our post honor not only our comrades that perished in battle but those that are missing in action and those that were taken prisoners of war.”
Light refreshments will be served after the program.
