VALDOSTA – American Legion Post 13 will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Sunset Cemetery.
Location will be just to the left after driving in the main cemetery entrance, organizers said in a statement. Chairs will be provided for attendees.
"At the conclusion of the ceremony, a three-volley rifle salute will be performed by the 61st GA Volunteers in period military uniforms from Revolutionary War to modern War on Terror, to be followed by 'Taps,'" organizers said.
Volunteers are invited to help place American flags distributed by Post 13 on the graves of all veterans in the cemetery, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, organizers said.
The public is invited to attend the event.
