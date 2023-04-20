Plentiful sunshine. High 88F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 9:39 am
The Crescent
VALDOSTA – Amaryllis Garden Club Spring Plant Sale is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on the front lawn at The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St., organizers said in a statement.
