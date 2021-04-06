VALDOSTA — While the 2020 festival may have fallen victim to COVID restrictions, the International Baccalaureate Food Festival returned to Valdosta High School earlier this month.
Approximately 70 students came together to mix cultures while also spending a day in the sun with games that culminated in a Holi celebration.
For Deeya Patel, a VHS junior, Holi is part of her culture and she said she enjoys sharing with her peers. She brought an Indian dish of masala puffs.
“It’s really inspiring to watch everyone come together,” Patel said.
Sean Manning, a senior, made Cuban sandwiches for the event and gloated of the seniors wins in various games over the juniors throughout the day.
He said his plans beyond high school include a bit of an international twist with the intention to attend Emory and possibly one day become an international diplomat.
Rob Grimes, IB teacher, said these sorts of activities get students outside the classroom giving them a greater sense of community and serve as a way to relieve stress in such an intense program.
Grimes said the festival puts the “international” into “international baccalaureate” and worked with students as they picked a country and coordinating dish.
“We tried to do it as authentic as possible,” Grimes said.
Some students can revisit their family roots for their dishes while others research a new area, challenging themselves to make something outside the box.
Grimes said the addition of Holi has been going on for about three years and students have come to love it, and of course, he said they love the festival, too.
Grimes said he plans to continue it for years to come.
Food leftover from the event was donated to The Haven.
