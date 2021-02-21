VALDOSTA – A new family-owned Mexican eatery has found a home on Bemiss Road.
Restaurante Mexicano San Judas Tadeo opened Jan. 13 by Soledad Galvan, Gloria Vazquez, Marco Hernandez, Domingo Barradas and Lucila Parker.
All of the owners were working for a separate restaurant and decided to venture into opening a business together, Parker said. Their first restaurant, Taqueria Mexicana San Judas Tadeo, is at 1409 N. Tift Ave. in Tifton.
"The idea came true because we are working for a different restaurant," Parker said.
The establishment serves authentic Mexican food in a low-light setting. It's the restaurant's use of family recipes that sets it apart from similar places, Parker said.
Menu items include sopapilla, bean dip, enchiladas mole, shrimp fajita quesadilla, chile rellenos, Shrimp Diabla, Chicken Veracruz, Mexican eggs, wings, nachos, chocolate cheesecake and fried ice cream.
A vegetarian dish includes rice with a cheese burrito and a cheese enchilada. The vegetarian fajita has peppers, onions and tomatoes and comes with a salad with lettuce, gaucamole, rice, beans, sour cream and tomatoes.
Torta, supreme chile poblano and sopes are part of the a la carte menu.
Restaurante Mexicano offers two burritos, the Valdosta burrito and the Moody burrito. The Valdosta burrito has onions, steak, chicken, peppers, zucchini and tomato while the Moody burrito has rice, beans, steak, chicken, green sauce and cheese.
Though owners faced challenges opening a restaurant in a pandemic, Parker said so far it has been "doing great." She said they strive to make all of the customers feel like they're family.
COVID-19 precautions are wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, washing hands and cleaning items.
Parker said a mariachi band could possibly play in the future.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily with lunch specials starting at 11 a.m. To-go ordering is available.
More information: 4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 12, (229) 474-4300 and Restaurante Mexicano San Judas Tadeo on Facebook.
