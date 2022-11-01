“The Woman King” (Drama/History: 2 hours, 15 minutes)
Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Rated: PG-13 (Sequences of strong violence, disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity)
Movie Review: Despite its gender-bending title, “The Woman King” is a captivating narrative inspired by true events. It is so mainly because Viola Davis brings a certain seriousness to her roles. She is believable in her roles. Here, she is physically and mentally stimulating as a warrior of Africa, a general of an all-woman fighting regiment.
Agojie, a unit of fierce warrior women during the 1800s, protect the west African Kingdom of Dahomey. General Nanisca (Davis) is the warriors' leader. As she trains the next generation of women for battle, her past and a new enemy arise that could destroy the Dahomey. Nanisca and the rest of the Agojie prepare for battle.
This movie boasts a great cast. Davis is phenomenal. She more than carries the load as the lead for this cast. She brings a hypnotic, primal edge to her magnetic role. She and her costars are dynamic, engaging women. More important, Davis and others are convincing.
Some have said this screenplay is revisionist history. Sure, this movie takes some creative turns that were unneeded, but all modern movies about the past have somewhat revisionist takes about the past. This exists because the past is always, just or unfairly, judged by today’s morality and standards of conduct.
Otherwise, this movie attempts to show that not all African kingdoms and tribal groups agreed with European colonialism, even as said groups practiced their own form of colonialism.
Davis and the cast and crew deliver an action-packed movie that is well-acted. The cast and production team all function under the excellent direction of Gina Prince-Bythewood. She is the director-writer of good movies such as “Love & Basketball” (2000) and “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008). She helms another good movie with “The Woman King.”
Grade: B+ (All hail! She rules.)
“God's Country” (Drama: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Thandiwe Newton, Joris Jarsky and Jefferson White
Director: Julian Higgins
Rated: R (Strong language and violence)
Movie Review: Based on James Lee Burke’s book “Winter Light,” “God’s Country” is an engaging narrative. However, one cannot help thinking this situation could have been resolved if all the parties involved had just left the mediation up to law enforcement.
It follows a college professor (Newton) who confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property. As they continue to park on her property, she begins an ongoing battle with them that leads to major consequences.
Besides the nature of the plot, this movie works because of the talented Thandie Newton. Audiences know her from movies such as “Beloved” (1998), “Crash” (2004) and “Reminiscence” (2021). She is always impressive in movies, her portrayals as elegantly acted as she is beautiful. Whether a movie is big or small, Newton has a presence. She makes “God’s Country” soar.
Grade: B (Ungodly actions make for a nice revenge neo-western.)
“Running the Bases” (Drama/Religious/Sports: 2 hours, 7 minutes)
Starring: Brett Varvel, Gigi Orsillo, Raphael Ruggero and Todd Terry
Directors: Marty Roberts, Jimmy Womble
Rated: PG (Mild Language, thematic content and violence)
Movie Review: This faith-based movie tugs on audiences with emotive moments, but the good religious and sports moments are dragged down by a forced-family story. Additionally, numerous tropes seen in other modern religious movies are present here.
At the heart of this photoplay is Luke John Brooks, played nicely by Brett Varvel, who has a soap-opera star charm. He is a small-town baseball coach who gains an offer to coach a larger 6A high school. After moving with his wife and son to the new city, his faith jeopardizes his position as an overzealous superintendent who attempts to stop Brooks from practicing his faith.
Think of this as the most inspiring lackluster movie. Its story elements are wishy-washy. Few scenes have noticeable bad editing. Even more, part of the Brooks Family disappears during a pivotal moment of the story like some of the cast went on vacation.
“Running the Bases” makes it to second base, although fans of these inspirational movies will think it is a home run. Others should remain in the dugout.
Grade: C- (Does not touch all the bases.)
“Barbarian” (Horror: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long
Director: Zach Cregger
Rated: R (Profanity, strong violence, gore, disturbing material and nudity)
Movie Review: “Barbarian” is one of those annoying horror flicks. The characters’ actions are naïve as all get out but the story is just interesting enough that one sees it through to the end.
Tess (Campbell), a woman staying at an Airbnb at 476 Barbary St., arrives to discover Keith (Skarsgård) already renting the place. Their renter double-booked the young adults. Tess agrees to stay with Keith, a stranger. They soon learn the place is not what it seems. The place has an unknown history.
A near immaculate house exists in a rundown neighborhood. The characters should have taken one look at this place and moved to another. They do not. Their decision leads to a tragic discovery.
If only people in horror and thrillers called law enforcement, some of these plots would have a resolution in minutes. Again, their ill decision-making skills lead to entertaining, albeit redundant stupidity.
As Zach Cregger’s screenplay takes multiple twists and turns. It surprises misdirection but it becomes more conventional as it nears its ending. This horror-thriller has two plots. Both have the same conclusion, despite a scattered attempt of merging a cluster of sub-stories. Cregger’s screenplay is entertainingly original but originality does not mean superb.
Grade: C+ (Vacancy now available.)
“Confess, Fletch” (Comedy/Mystery: 1 hour, 39 minutes)
Starring: Jon Hamm, Roy Wood, Jr, and Marcia Gay Harden
Director: Greg Mollota
Rated: R (Language, sexual content, drug use )
Movie Review: “Confess, Fletch” is a reboot of the Chevy Chase movies “Fletch” (1985) and “Fletch Lives” (1989). It has received major hype from certain circles. Why? There is a reason why its run in cinemas was slim. It is a yawnfest of over-the-top dry humor characters played by major actors.
Hamm stars as Irwin M. Fletcher, a journalist who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. Irwin has the gift of gab but his roughish charm does not stop the troubles that he gets himself into. This time, he needs to discover who the real murderer is to prove his innocence.
Based on the novel by Gregory McDonald, this comedy is light on laughs. The cast is engaging people but they are trapped in eccentric roles that cast them in dull drollery.
Grade: C (I confess. It is lacking.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years in South Georgia.
