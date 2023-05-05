“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret” (Drama/Comedy: 1 hour, 46 minutes)
Starring: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates
Director: Kelly Fremon Craig
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic material involving sexual education and some suggestive material)
Movie Review: “Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret” is an adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1970 book. Only a four-minute clip exists of Blume reading from her book precedes this photoplay. Blume’s book is one of the most widely read books and one of the most banned by certain communities. This movie, however, is an agreeably enjoyable observations of adolescence through the viewpoint of Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson).
As she approaches 12 years of life, Margaret’s family moves from New York City to Farbrook, N.J., with her Christian mother (Barbara Simon) and her Jewish father, Herb Simon (Benny Safdi). While her parents raised her with no religious affiliation, Margaret often prays. As Margaret explores different faiths, she enters puberty and begins exploring her newfound womanhood.
Kelly Fremon Craig made her directorial debut with “The Edge of Seventeen,” 2016. She directs this dramatic comedy with the same impressive demeanor. For only two movies on her resume as a director, this writer is proving she knows how to make good movies.
Margaret and other characters in this movie appear like people with actual problems. The cast portrays them nicely. Fortson ably holds her own beside the adults of this cast. Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates are gems. McAdams plays the adorable mom admirably. Bates comprises most of the humor with her sharp quips. Additionally, younger cast members are engaging people.
“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret” is the perfect movie for teens and older moviegoers. It is a good conversation starter for mature family members that entertains confidently.
Grade: B+ (Margaret and others shine.)
“Evil Dead Rise” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 36 minutes)
Starring: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland and Nell Fisher
Director: Lee Cronin
Rated: R (Strong bloody horror violence, language and gore)
Movie Review: “Evil Dead Rise” is the fifth installment of the "Evil Dead" film series, which started with “The Evil Dead” (Director Sam Raimi, 1981). This series of horror consists of gory, violent scenery. This latest movie follows in that tradition, except it is not impressive because its goriness overrides the frights.
Beth (Sullivan) visits her sister, Ellie (Sutherland), and her nephew and nieces. The visit is ill-timed. The family’s small Los Angeles apartment becomes a place of horror when flesh-possessing demons begin taking over those in the apartment building.
This is a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.
Bloody violent scenes are plentiful, but the visuals are weak. I kept eating my popcorn and red-colored, mixed-flavored Icee throughout the movie. The visuals did not appear real enough to ruin my food.
This is for fans of this series. Others should steer clear.
Director-writer Lee Cronin and his team overload the visual senses of audiences while providing a screenplay of mediocrity. The material presented is commonplace horror tropes and standard characters doing stupid actions. Of course, cellular phones fail or do not work as means to make this screenplay end an hour earlier.
By the time the remaining living characters decide to run, audiences should have vacated seats earlier.
Grade: D (Another rise of overplayed tropes.)
“Guy Ritchie's The Covenant” (Action/Thriller: 2 hours, 3 minutes)
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim and Alexander Ludwig
Director: Guy Ritchie
Rated: R (Violence, language throughout and brief drug content)
Movie Review: Guy Ritchie is known for some flashy chic action films that have plenty of inserted comedy and peculiar characters. The notables are “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1998) and “Snatch” (2000). His movies are always entertaining, even the ones that are a misfire. “The Covenant” is different. It is a good action movie with serious dramatic tones.
Ritchie’s photoplay takes place during the war in Afghanistan. U.S. Army Sgt. John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) recruits Ahmed (Salim), an Afghan interpreter who risks his life to help the war efforts. After Kinley’s squad is ambushed, Ahmed risks his life to save Kinley, carrying the sergeant across tough desert terrain. After Kinley returns stateside, he feels bad that the U.S. has not granted Ahmed and his family a visa to flee the country. Kinley returns to Afghanistan to rescue Ahmed and his family. His mission is present as Ahmed is highly wanted by the Taliban.
The bond between the two warriors is the key to this movie. Kinley is duty-bound and Ahmed seeks a better life for his family. Both feel they owe the other through a mutual contract of honor. This movie misses an opportunity to show them in a manner that would have strengthened this contract and the dramatism. Instead, action sequences take precedence. However, Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim make the best of their roles. Salim is especially effective.
This movie is uneven in its presentation. It spends too much time showing how Ahmed saves Kinley but lesser time is spent observing Kinley rescuing Ahmed and his family. The latter is more intense because a family is involved and could have provided good moments for the characters to bond in a more gripping manner. The story is still an attention-getter regardless of this.
“The Covenant” has a different feel compared to Ritchie’s other movies. It is a serious movie derived from multiple experiences of the military and the interpreters who risked their lives with the notion the U.S. would get them out after their services. In this aspect, Richie is making an informative and meaningful movie about war policy.
Grade: B (Make a covenant to see this.)
“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” (Biography/Drama/Sport: 2 hours, 9 minutes)
Starring: Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones, Sonja Sohn, Nancy Foreman, Forest Whitaker
Director: George Tillman Jr.
Movie Review: The life and boxing career of George Foreman is the focus of this biopic. “Big George Foreman” does nicely what many biographical scripts do not. It concentrates on the man and what drove him to be who he is as an adult and champion.
From his childhood in 1960s Houston to becoming an Olympic gold medalist to epic bouts with Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, he finds a comeback through faith and steadfast training. His biggest hurdle is himself. The boxer-turned-preacher story is inspiring.
Movies, where Christianity or other religions have a prominent place in characters’ lives, face scrutiny often. The scrutiny is warranted regularly because of poor execution. However, some of these movies break the mode and nicely show how someone achieves through their faith. Foreman’s Christianity and family are major parts of his life as much as his noted boxing career. This movie shows elements of Foreman that extend beyond the ring.
Khris Davis is good as Foreman, going from toned muscle to a weightier boxer later in the movie. He keeps the focus on him as Foreman.
Director George Tillman Jr. (“The Hate U Give,” 2018) and co-writers give audiences a chance to know Foreman. This facet is the best in “Big George Foreman,” even if the movie packs in much, and Sullivan Jones steals the show in every scene he inhabits. This biopic is not as grand as its title but wins with a knockout as a means to know Foreman.
Grade: B- (Big enough to knock you out.)
“Sisu” (Action: 1 hour, 31 minutes)
Starring: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Onni Tommila
Director: Jalmari Helander
Rated: R (Strong bloody violence, gore and language )
Movie Review: “Sisu” plays like a Western set in 1944 Europe during World War II. The movie takes place in the past but it is a chic action movie. It is similar in style to a Quentin Tarantino photoplay with a main character like Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. This bloody and gory action movie is good entertainment for action movie fans.
Nazis are desperate during the last days of WWII. A company led by SS Obersturmführer Bruno Helldorf (Hennie) commence with a scorched-earth tactic. As they burn everything in their path in northern Finland, the losing soldiers encounter a gold prospector, Aatami Korpi (Tommila). The soldiers steal a large amount of gold from Korpi not realizing the old man is a legendary ex-commando. Korpi will stop at nothing to get back what is rightfully his.
Jalmari Helander (“Big Game,” 2014) directs and writes this movie that stars his brother-in-law, Jorma Tommila, and his nephew, Onni Tommila, who is Jorma’s son. The family is part of a good action flick.
At the core of this violent movie, Jorma is excellent as a tough-as-nails military guy. He plays a man of few words. Jorma’s Korpi is a one-man killing machine. He disposes of his enemies with certain exactness. He does not spout any catchy phrases. He just kills to achieve an objective. Along the way, his personal mission renders thrilling, continuous action sequences.
Grade: B (This movie has a sizu to entertain.)
“Chevalier” (History: 1 hour, 48 minutes)
Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr, Samara Weaving Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton and Minnie Driver
Director: Stephen Williams
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic elements, strong language, suggestive material and violence)
Movie Review: History has always been one of the most prejudiced aspects of humanity. People of color and minorities have often been reduced to footnotes when they contributed to societies just as much or more in some areas. “Chevalier” is based on an actual person. It boldly takes a look at the rise of a biracial Creole man who takes on the likes of music composers and royalty, and he inspires.
A prelude to a revolution is where audiences encounter composer, violinist and champion fencer Joseph Bologne (Harrison). He is the son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. Bologne rises to the heights of French society as a composer and violinist. Queen Marie Antoinette appoints him Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Bologne is bold, arrogant, intelligent and extremely competitive. He is a talented man. His rise comes as the French Revolution begins.
As a biopic, this movie does something smart as aptly written by Stefani Robinson. She is the writer for television’s “Atlanta” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” for which she received Emmy nominations for both. “Chevalier” jumps to the prime of a young man’s life quickly focusing on the prominent part of his history. It does not try to cover his entire life as many biographical movies do. It keeps a tight focus on perhaps one of the most prominent eras of his life.
This biopic also knows when to stop and leave just at the height of something bigger approaching. This is the overthrow of the French monarchy.
This screenplay's most important aspect is its leading star, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Cyrano,” 2021). The actor gained attention from the movie “Waves,” 2019. He is an impressive actor. He demands one’s attention as a performer and the effort is noteworthy.
Samara Weaving, who plays a soprano and Bologne’s love interest Marie-Josephine, Lucy Boynton as Queen Marie Antoinette, and Minnie Driver as an aging noted opera singer La Guimard are fascinating. They help propel this story.
Director Stephen Williams has mainly directed television episodes for series like “Lost” (2004-10). Here, he helms this movie with a straight-line focus. This works even if the movie thrives on a small number of soap-operatic moments sometimes that delve into the realm of fictionalization of Bologne when his life is already interesting enough.
Still, “Chevalier” is a captivating escape to French aristocracy’s decadence, a place where Harrison shines as lead actor.
Grade: B+ (Une bonne ouverture.)
“How To Blow Up a Pipeline” (Crime/Thriller: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth and Lukas Gage
Director: Daniel Gol*v dhaber
Rated: R (Language throughout, violence and drug use)
Movie Review: The protagonists of this movie are antiheroes. The main characters are terrorists but they would call themselves saviors for the environment, people with moral objections. A movie like this would have never debuted in the past but now this narrative allows audiences to experience criminal actions as a thriller.
“How To Blow Up a Pipeline” is a bold movie-making, an engaging crime thriller.
A crew of nine multiracial environmental activists seeks to save the environment by turning off an oil pipeline and then using explosives to sabotage it to disrupt oil operations. This diverse group believes this is the best manner to get the attention of government, oil conglomerates and citizens around the world. They believe their efforts will also protect environmental potential disasters and curb the growing power of oil corporations around the world.
The cast is a larger group of people of varying socioeconomic status who agree to strike at those who have done wrong. The group is large. Because of this, we get to know the cast through flashbacks only and their interactions with each other. One can see why they are committing this crime, even the screenplay gives you little time to know these people.
Some are environmentalists while others are simply trying to strike back at the oil industry as a form of collateral retribution. They are all interesting people despite their eclectic gathering. Their goal is more important than their differences. Each character has a reason for doing the terroristic act presented.
Writers Ariela Barer, Jordan Sjol and Daniel Goldhaber (“Cam” 2018), the director, provide a creative narrative. The story is uniquely appealing but it could have grave consequences if it inspires moviegoers to try what is seen in this movie. Still, one has to commend the producers and writers for their brave cinematic vision.
Grade: B (An tense narrative is enough to light most audiences' fuses.)
“Polite Society” (Action/Comedy: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Nimra Bucha and Akshay Khanna
Director: Nida Manzoor
Rated: PG-13 (Strong language, violence, sexual material and nudity)
Movie Review: Nida Manzoor marks her feature film directorial debut with “Polite Society.” It is an entertaining movie with numerous action scenes and comedy.
Ria Khan (Kansara) is a teen martial arts practitioner and aspires to be a stuntwoman. She nicknames herself The Fury. Lena Khan (Arya), an artist, is Ria's older sister. All is well between the Pakistani sisters until Salim (Khanna), a geneticist doctor, proposes to Lena. When Ria discovers Lena is about to marry into a sinister wealthy family run by matriarch Raheela (Bucha), the teen decides she will stop nothing to prevent the marriage.
Ria is a shining new star. She delivers humor and hero action. She and the cast are a welcome surprise.
Manzoor delivers a fun British comedy that blends “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) type action scenes with the pageantry of Bollywood. “Polite Society” is hardly believable but it is fun.
Grade: B- (Etiquette is replaced by fun action sequences.)
“Beau Is Afraid” (Comedy/Drama: 2 hours, 59 minutes)
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Parker Posey and Nathan Lane
Director: Ari Aster
Rated: R (Strong violent content, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and profanity)
Movie Review: Ari Aster has provided the audience with some scary and puzzling films for a while now. He is the director of “Hereditary” (2018) and “Midsommar” (2019).
Already seeing a psychiatrist for his anxiety and other problems, Beau Wassermann (Phoenix) faces another crisis after he learns about the sudden death of his mother, Mona Wassermann (LuPone). A bland Beau is very afraid of the world but he ventures out to travel to his mother’s funeral. The trip is not an easy one. He encounters multiple distressing situations en route.
The movie is about a man with several mental afflictions. Joaquin Phoenix plays that man in an award-winning manner. Phoenix plays this character as if he has similar mental ailments.
Patti LuPone is also intriguing as Phoenix’s mother. The two actors are very compelling.
The problem is that they exist in a screenplay that makes those in its audience question one’s sanity. About 30 minutes into this story, the question should arise why am I observing this? An hour into this movie, the movie becomes tedious to the point that it is a mental overload and it puts you to sleep.
On a side note, the ability to stand and walk around to keep from falling asleep is a necessity.
The movie is Ari having some kind of long mental break. His actions appear repetitive. The run time for this movie is two hours and 59 minutes not counting the previews that add anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes in most cinemas. This is not the movie to see after 7 p.m.
As tedious as this movie is, it boasts good acting and makes you think. It also makes one question what is true.
The last hour is more interesting than the first two, if one can finish the marathon this eccentric narrative offers. “Beau Is Afraid” is art and just plain weird simultaneously.
Grade: C (Beau is tiresome insanity.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 25 years.
