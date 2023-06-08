“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Animation/Action/Adventure: 2 hours, 20 minutes)
Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac
Director: Peter Atencio
Rated: PG (Sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements)
Movie Review: A sequel to the marvelous “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” rivals its prequel but is more dramatically compelling. It is another superior superhero movie with an impressive cast of voices and artful visuals that engagingly amaze in every scene.
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse following friend and romantic interest Gwen Stacy, a Spider-Woman. There, he travels across the multiverse where he meets a new team of Spider-People known as the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O’ Hara / Spider-Man 2099, but comes into conflict with them over handling a new threat.
Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson make their feature directorial debuts. They helm the cast and crew brilliantly. “Across the Spider-Verse” has three directors like “Into the Spider-Verse” (Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman). If having three directors makes a good movie, more cinematic releases should consider this trio standard. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an intelligent, well-done movie.
This screenplay’s writers are Phil Lord, who co-wrote the prequel, Christopher Miller, also a co-producer, and David Callaham. They manage to make their story stay a character-based movie despite the great artistic visuals being multiple parallel dimensional jumps.
The movie’s only negative is the way it ends — as a cliffhanger. Just as the movie reaches a crucial moment at the apex, “To be continued” appears. Why not just add 30 more minutes and finish this movie’s excellent narrative?
Otherwise, the vocal talents are superior, the writing inspiring, the visual components are top-notch, and the overall entertaining plot is superb. Shameik Moore is perfect as the lead. Miles Morales’ relationship with Gwen Stacy is an enriching subtle romantic friendship. Moore and Hailee Steinfeld voice their characters well.
Oscar Isaac is appealing as Miguel O’Hara a future Spider. Daniel Kaluuya’s voice is perfect for the captivating Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a Spider-Punk who has a Lenny Kravitz-Bob Marley appeal. Issa Rae is Jessica Drew, a pregnant Spider-Woman with a strong-willed mother personality. Others of this dynamic cast include Oscar recipient Mahershala Ali as Miles’ uncle, a comical Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, a.k.a. ‘The Spot.’
These talented actors and several others portray unique engaging characters. Each onscreen persona has a significance that promotes a very entertaining well-written narrative that contains surprises and moving dramatic and robust action sequences.
The best concept of this movie is the artistic presentation. An application of varying forms of art grace the screen and some live action and stop-motion clips exist also. The visual aspects alone ensure this movie multiple accolades during award season.
The sequel to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” which is slated for release in 2024 with the same team producing it. Based on this and the 2018 movie, an eager expectation already awaits the next movie from this talented team of moviemakers. Hats off to them for creating one of the best superhero movies — again.
Grade: A- (Enter the Spider-Verse.)
“The Little Mermaid” (Adventure/Romance: 2 hours,15 minutes)
Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy
Director: Rob Marshall
Rated: PG (Action/peril and some scary images)
Movie Review: Despite plenty of interesting views about this movie and its diverse cast, “Little Mermaid” swims mightily against yesteryear’s strong currents.
The movie yields a mighty presence as a live-action movie, a remake of the 1989 animated movie with the same title. This adaptation has more singing and romance that extend the runtime but it remains a mesmerizing tale.
Ariel (Bailey), a mermaid princess, wants to be a part of the human world beyond the sea. She encounters Prince Eric (Hauer-King) and falls for him. This only fuels her ambition to leave the seas and be human. Ariel goes to see Ursula (McCarthy), a sea witch, to trade her beautiful voice for human legs with the hope of obtaining the affection of Eric.
This outing Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” 2002), writer David Magee (“Life of Pi,” 2013) and composers Alan Menken, who worked on the original film’s soundtrack, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (the play “Hamilton,” 2015, and the subsequent 2020 movie) render the cinematic version of Ariel. Their version is approximately 52 minutes lengthier than its predecessor.
This is because the movie adds new songs. Moreover, writer David Magee also makes this story more of a romance by adding more to the character Eric. Magee makes Ariel and Eric’s meeting one where both are searching for the love of their life. The new material adds some fun but makes the movie longer in a manner that may bore younger children with attention deficits.
The makers of this movie also change some words and lyrics to promote diversity awareness for modern audiences. The changes will be unnoticed by many who will simply enjoy the moment infused with nostalgia.
Song favorites “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Under the Sea” are still present but the movie adds some new songs. An energetic favorite is “The Scuttlebutt,” performed by Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian. Their rap duo is fun and moving just as the movie nears its apex.
While “Kiss the Girl” gets some slight word alterations, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay’s new version is just as catchy. They sing during Ariel and Eric’s romantic boat ride. The moment is enjoyable enough that hearing part of it again near the conclusion when Ariel and Eric kiss would have been perfect.
This version is not as comical as the original. This exists mainly because the animated characters such as Sebastian and Flounder appear realistic to the point that they remain expressionless during scenes where more animated facial features would have helped them express emotive elements better. That noted, Diggs, Tremblay and Awkwafina voice their animated animals well.
Disney’s attempt at diversity is noble but the mega-corporation should be careful it does not interfere with storytelling and with iconic characters known worldwide. It is surprising producers wanted to tamper with beloved characters but they did. The result is a very engaging movie where the characters are still lovable and the songs catchy.
Additionally, the cast does a nice job surrounded by an array of visual effects. A talented Halle Bailey is likable too as the lead character Ariel. She shines. Yet, the scene stealer in many ways is Melissa McCarthy as tentacled Ursula. She is deliciously evil.
Grade: B (The mermaid’s song still resonates.)
“The Boogeyman” (Horror: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Sophie Thatcher, Vivian Blair and Chris Messina
Director: Rob Savage
Rated: PG-13 (Terror, violent content, teen drug use and strong language)
Movie Review: “The Boogeyman” boasts commonplace tropes of the horror genre. The main characters live in a spooky house. They like sitting in dark rooms despite their knowledge that a malevolent being lurks where light does not shine. The result is something worth the few frights provided.
Psychiatrist Dr. Will Harper (Messina) and his daughters, Sadie (Thatcher) and Sawyer (Blair), are still mourning the loss of their wife and mother. Will pays no attention to his daughters but a sadistic being that hides in the dark does acknowledge the girls and it wants them. As the teen and younger sister try to convince their father and others of the evil being’s presence, the threat to their lives becomes a grave situation.
It is an average horror. After audiences see the being stalking everyone, it becomes an even lesser horror movie.
Commonplace themes are in abundance for this tale of the Boogeyman. If this movie was set a hundred years earlier, it would make much more sense. Instead, the present-day setting is ripe with failed moments. Characters sit in the dark despite knowing a being that usually only comes out in dark places, mainly at night, stalks them. They do not turn on lights when entering a dark room, and, when they do, some technical failure with the electricity happens.
When a character shows up with a shotgun, one immediately notes she makes sense. Somebody is thinking of survival. Of course, mentally, this character’s elevator only goes to the basement, so she is scarier than the evil beast pursuing them.
“Boogeyman” is predictable, formulaic and the good material atrophies in the dark. What remains are shabby scenes in shadowy places and characters’ stupid actions.
Grade: C- (Horror platitude needs some light.)
“Fast X” (Action/Comedy: 2 hours, 21 minutes)
Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and John Cena
Director: Louis Leterrier
Rated: PG-13 (Intense sequences of violence and action, language and suggestive material)
Movie Review: “Fast X” seems a showcase for moviedom’s latest popular stars.
Action stars, wrestlers, singers and Oscar recipients grace this movie. The amount of heavyweight talents in this movie are more interesting than the story, a spotty plot. Moreover, the unbelievable vehicle stunts keep becoming more outrageous. At this point, these movies are mere popcorn flicks.
This outing, Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his entourage become the prey of the sadistic Dante Reyes (Momoa), son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. Dante wants revenge for those who caused his father’s death, so he targets anyone associated with Toretto.
Dante Reyes appears more like a supervillain from a Batman movie. His flamboyant clothes, sometimes feminine hairstyles, painted nails and eccentric mannerisms make him an interesting visual. Momoa’s very masculine appearance, height and muscle physique could cause a form of cognitive dissonance during some scenes. The character feels like he belongs in a superhero movie. Perhaps, these attributes are a form of misplaced humor.
Momoa is just one of the many things out of place with this movie which boasts a very large cast of well-known actors. Each is interesting but they are too plentiful that no one stands out but Momoa, who is seemingly everywhere all the time.
Many of the characters still behave as if teens getting their licenses for the first time. Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges have a fight scene that is childish material. They and other characters love fighting for asinine reasons. Others just plain babble on about random matters useless to the overall plot.
The biggest minus is that characters appear to travel in the blink of an eye. They move across the planet as quickly as one drives across town. The passage of time is irrelevant for this action movie.
Those negatives aside, these movies still entertain despite their unbelievable stunts. They use vehicles in creative ways. The laws of physics do not apply, so one has to suspend intelligence temporarily.
“Fast X” ends with a cliffhanger. With one more movie to go, the “Fast and Furious” franchise is still a high-octane experience parked in neutral.
Grade: C+ (The revved-up motor is impressive but expends major gas.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for more than 25 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
