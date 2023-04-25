“Renfield” (Comedy/Horror: 1 hour, 33 minutes)
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Shohreh Aghdashloo
Director: Chris McKay
Rated: R (Bloody violence, gore, language throughout and drug use/content)
Movie Review: “Renfield” plays more like a comedy/action movie than a horror. It is in those moments that it entertains nicely.
Robert Montague Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is a familiar to Count Dracula (Cage). As such, Renfield is a devoted servant to his blood-sucking master. After centuries-long servitude, Renfield decides to leave his position. He finds a new life and friends in New Orleans. His attempt to get away from Dracula is short-lived when the dark lord tells Renfield that leaving is not an option.
Chris McKay (“The Tomorrow War,” 2021; “The Lego Batman Movie,” 2017) directs this movie which is less a traditional horror and more an action comedy.
R.M. Renfield is a fictional character who appears in Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic horror novel “Dracula.” The character also appeared in other movies that include the silent film “Nosferatu” (F.W. Murnau, 1922 silent film), “Dracula” (1931) starring Bela Lugosi in the titular role and “Bram Stoker's Dracula” (Francis Ford Coppola, 1992). “Renfield” has a brief scene similar to the 1931 “Dracula.”
Nicholas Hoult has an amiable, handsome everyday man persona that follows him from one movie to the next. His inviting personality works. His Renfield is a man trying to escape a toxic relationship. Hoult's subdued appeal works as the browbeaten servant. Additionally, Hoult’s scenes with Awkwafina are one of the movie’s highlights.
Lately, Nicholas Cage has been starring in very energetic and engaging movies. Some are good, such as “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (2022) and “Pig” (2021). Others are misses like “The Old Way” (2023). He makes his Dracula role entertaining. Cage is comfortable with these odd characters. “Renfield” inspires a few frights and laughs.
“Renfield” is for people who like vampire movies and comedies. Audiences get both, plus a few horror-appealing thrills.
Grade: B- (Sink your teeth into this.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Sweetwater” (Sports Drama/Biography: 1 hour, 54 minutes)
Starring: Everett Osborne, Cary Elwes, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Pollak and Richard Dreyfuss
Director: Martin Guigui
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, racial slurs, smoking)
Movie Review: An inviting movie on the surface, “Sweetwater’s” big flaw is it fumbles its story by having no strong center. A loose biopic, this movie focuses more on the beginning of African American players as professional NBA players than on Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, who should be the core of this movie in a substantial manner.
Everett Osborne plays Clifton, who makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract. Clifton’s path to gaining NBA fame is a slow process. He faces racism and violent threats. In an all-Caucasian league, he must also shake the image of being an exhibitionist player as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Osborne played professional basketball in Australia for several years. He works here as an athlete, although this movie does not allow him a chance to shine as the movie’s focus is scattered. Supporting characters and events in the background overshadow Osborne’s chance to shine. Osborne is a newcomer to movies and television but one can tell he has plenty of potential.
Martin Guigui (“The Unhealer,” 2020) creates an inviting biopic similar to his “The Bronx Bull” (2015). The problem with “Sweetwater” is its execution. He concentrates on the sensational moments, bypassing moments to get to know his main character, Clifton. Because of this, “Sweetwater” feels more like a loose biopic, where Clifton just happens to be the center.
The supporting characters overshadow Sweetwater often. In these moments, one’s attention stays with what happens there in the background than returning to Sweetwater’s life. One example is observing actors Cary Elwes, Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss and several others play the pro basketball’s commissioner and team owners. Their closed-door meetings are interesting, even if their debates are overly simplistic, too.
Grade: C (Not sweet enough despite a good attempt.)
“The Pope's Exorcist” (Horror/Mystery/Thriller: 1 hour, 43 minutes)
Starring: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto and Franco Nero
Director: Julius Avery
Rated: R (Violent content, language, sexual references and some nudity)
Movie Review: A formulaic horror movie is what audiences receive with “The Pope's Exorcist.”
It follows Gabriele Amorth (Crowe), the Vatican's lead exorcist in 1987. While investigating the possession of a child, Henry (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney), Father Amorth uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican concealed many years ago.
Julius Avery is known for “Overlord” (2018), so he is no stranger to the horror genre. Here, he puts together a movie that is a cross between “The Exorcist” and Indiana Jones' exploits. Even more, he leaves the door open for more sequel exorcisms.
Despite Russell Crowe giving clout to this movie, this script needed an exorcist. Avery, several writers and producers did not see the demons in this typical screenplay.
Grade: C (In need of prayers ...)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Suzume” (Animation/Action/Adventure: 2 hours, 2 minutes)
Starring: Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura and Eri Fukatsu
Director: Makoto Shinkai
Rated: PG (Action-peril, language, thematic elements and smoking)
Movie Review: Anime movies can have deeply invested stories. “Suzume” is an adventure that leaves an impression.
A 17-year-old girl named Suzume Iwato (Hara) of Kyushu encounters a door that allows her to see another realm. She also can see things others cannot see in the real world. She encounters an enigmatic, long-haired young man, Souta Munakata (Matsumura) who is astonished Suzume can see what is coming from the doors. Soon, the two embark to close all the doors forming to stop them from releasing disasters all over Japan.
A few interesting moments exist that are puzzling. Magical cats that talk and a hex that turns one of the main characters into a talking-walking chair are the standouts. Otherwise, “Suzume” offers a nice dramatic adventure that borders on an innocent romance frequently.
The direction and writing by Makoto Shinkai (“Your Name,” 2016) is engaging. At first glance, the movie is a slow-moving drama. It evolves into an adventure across Japan. Shinkai takes his audience on a visual quest to stop pending dangers. The result is a nice movie filled with noble sentiments and a kind friendship.
Grade: B (Suzume charms.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Nefarious” (Drama/Mystery: 1 hour, 37 minutes)
Starring: Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi and Tom Ohmer
Directors: Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon
Rated: R (Disturbing violent content)
Movie Review: As a critic, a movie is enjoyable until writing the review. Then, what is liked or disliked about a movie changes as one finds detractions or pluses. “Nefarious” is such a movie, except the detractions mount more than the positives.
Sean Patrick Flanery plays Edward Wayne Brady with zeal. Brady is a convicted serial killer scheduled for execution. Before prison officials led by Warden Moss (Ohmer) can sign off on Brady’s execution, they need a psychiatric evaluation. Enter Dr. James Martin (Belfi), a young smug psychiatrist. During Brady’s evaluation, the convict reveals he is a demon called Nefarious to Dr. Martin. Brady claims Martin will commit three murders of his own within hours. The revelation begins a chain of events that will forever change Martin.
The makers of “God's Not Dead” (Harold Cronk, 2014) provide this borderline horror movie. It is a biblical sermon wrapped as a psychological thriller. The antics work to keep one engaged, even though questions arise.
It is likable until you think about it deeper. Multiple questions arise that cast doubt on the plot. That written, the plot is worthy of philosophical debate in some college courses on religion or philosophy.
Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon and their team had a chance to create a highbrow screenplay. However, they let messaging get in the way of what is otherwise seemingly Hitchcockian-type playout, awkward explanatory final scenes and all.
Grade: C+ (Interesting but needs some correctional reforms.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Mafia Mamma” (Comedy/Action : 1 hour, 41 minutes)
Starring: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci and
Director: Catherine Hardwicke and Giulio Corso
Rated: R (Bloody violence, sexual content and language)
Movie Review: “Mafia Mamma” applies outdated stereotypes for modern audiences. The result is an interesting comedy that would have more influence if the story had a more intellectual comedic tone.
After Don Giuseppe Balbano (Alessandro Bressanello) leaves his mafia empire to his granddaughter, Kristin Balbano (Collette). Kristin is a married American and mother to a college student. Kristen must quickly adjust to her role as the new head of the family as enemies are out to kill her.
While Collette’s character is interesting at points, her femininity appears as forced comical moments that appear out of place. In contrast, it is good Monica Bellucci is present to ground this story. She adds a certain realness that is convincing when other parts of this movie wain.
Catherine Hardwicke (“Thirteen," 2003, “Lords of Dogtown,” 2005; “Twilight,” 2008) directs this uneven comedy. “Mafia Mamma” has its moments, overplayed jokes are also continuous and tedious. This would have made a more promising movie if the antics displayed were convincing.
Grade: C (Mamma mia! It is a comical wreck.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for more than 25 years in The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.